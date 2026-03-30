Celebration of Irish Dancing at Céilí without borders
Cultures came together to enjoy a celebration of Irish dancing at Áras Chrónáin in Clondalkin on Friday at ‘Céilí Without Borders.’
Around 100 people from across the world gathered in Clondalkin in a celebration of Irish dancing on a significant week for more than one culture.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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