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Celebration of Irish Dancing at Céilí without borders
Enjoying the céilí in Áras Chrónain. See photos 48 and 49

Celebration of Irish Dancing at Céilí without borders

James Roulston MooneyMarch 30, 2026 10:10 am

Cultures came together to enjoy a celebration of Irish dancing at Áras Chrónáin in Clondalkin on Friday at ‘Céilí Without Borders.’

Around 100 people from across the world gathered in Clondalkin in a celebration of Irish dancing on a significant week for more than one culture.

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