K Factory commended at small business awards

CLONDALKIN print and embroidery solutions company The K Factory was named ‘Highly Commended’ at the SFA National Small Business Awards.

The awards, which took place at the RDS on March 5, celebrate the achievements of small businesses across the country.

K Factory, led by founder Krystyna Wittbrodt, was nominated in the Manufacturing category (up to 50 employees).

Based at Ace Enterprise Centre in Clondalkin, the company provides versatile print and embroidery solutions to a wide variety of customers—including corporate clients, non-profits, crèches, schools, and colleges.

Krystyna was “delighted” with the recognition at the awards, which “effectively place us among the best manufacturing companies in Ireland.”

“It was a fantastic evening recognising Irish entrepreneurship and innovation,” said Ms Wittbrodt.

“We are incredibly proud that our small South Dublin business was acknowledged on a national stage. It is a huge milestone for our team at K Factory. We believe this is a significant achievement and a proud recognition not only for our company, but also for Clondalkin and the broader community,”

Originally from Poland, Krystyna established K Factory five years ago and has seen the initiative go from strength to strength.

Two additional staff were recently added to the team, making it seven staff in total, but they will be adding to that number as the business evolves.

“We print and embroider on any type of textile,” Krystyna previously told The Echo.

“We are a Guaranteed Irish brand, providing employment and supporting the local community.”

Krystyna previously won Business Woman of the Year with the Local Enterprise Awards in 2024 and oversaw a Network Ireland award for K Factory.