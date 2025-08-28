Search
Centre catering for intellectual disability patients overcomes challenges on concerns
Centre catering for intellectual disability patients overcomes challenges on concerns

Ellen GoughAugust 28, 2025 12:40 pm

An inspection of a disability centre in south Dublin found vast improvements on serious concerns raised during a previous inspection.

The inspection of the centre in Templeogue, run by Cheeverstown House, was carried out on May 7 this year, by inspectors from the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA), who found that “residents received safe, high-quality care” at the centre.

