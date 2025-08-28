DNG Group to sponsor All-Ireland Mother and Daughter Foursomes golf tournament

At the launch of DNGs new sponsorship with Castle Golf Club is Amy Cosgrave, Castle G.C, Keith Lowe, Chief Executive at DNG Group, Carmel Knight, Castle GC Captain, and Jill Lowe, Director, DNG Private Clients

Castle Golf Club in Rathfarnham have announced leading Irish real estate agent DNG Group as the new official corporate sponsor of its prestigious All-Ireland Mother and Daughter Foursomes Golf Tournament from 2025 through to 2027.

The 2025 tournament, which is now open for entry, will tee off at 2pm on Sunday, August 31.

Participants can look forward to playing a scenic and challenging course located in Rathfarnham, within easy reach of the M50. After the round, participants will be invited to enjoy a meal followed by the prize-giving ceremony.

Up to 100 players are expected to participate in the 2025 edition of the competition.

Since first hosting the competition in 2009, the Castle Golf Club Mother and Daughter Golf Tournament has grown significantly, attracting mothers and daughters from across Ireland to compete in a warm and competitive atmosphere.

“We are truly honoured to partner with the Castle All Ireland Mother and Daughter tournament,” said Director of Client Services and Castle Golf Club member Jill Lowe, who is leading DNG’s involvement.

“The tournament celebrates family, sport, and community values which resonate deeply with our team at DNG. We look forward to supporting and growing this wonderful tradition in the coming years.”

The sponsorship marks a new chapter in the tournament’s history and reflects DNG’s commitment to supporting women’s and local sports, as evidenced by their ongoing sponsorship of numerous community sports clubs and teams across Ireland, including the Old Alex Hockey Club and The Irish U18 Girls Hockey Team.

Tee times for the All-Ireland Mother and Daughter foursomes Golf Tournament on Sunday, August 31, are filling up fast.

Competitors can register to play on the Castle Golf Club Website.