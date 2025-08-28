Search
Planning application rejected
Ellen GoughAugust 28, 2025 12:29 pm

A planning application by Cairn Homes for almost 300 new homes in south Dublin has been rejected by An Coimisiún Pleanála (ACP).

Cairn Homes submitted the application for the strategic housing development (SHD) in Newcastle South directly to the commission in 2022.

If built, the development would have provided 128 houses, 116 apartments and 36 duplex units for a total of 280 homes, with over 420 parking spaces, green spaces and amenities such as a creche planned as well.

The proposal included 94 three-bedroom homes, eight two-bedroom units, 25 four-bedroom homes and a single five-bedroom property.

The apartments (54 one-bed, 62 two-bed) would have been spread across two five-storey buildings, with the duplex apartments (18 two-bed and 18 three-bed) located across three three-storey units.

ACP refused to grant permission for the seven-year planning application on Tuesday, August 8 on a number of grounds.

The decision report from ACP noted that a large section of the proposed 8.47ha site is already undergoing construction for a separate development by Cairn Homes, and that granting permission for this SHD would “necessitate changes and demolition of dwellings in order to implement the development”.

“The demolition of such structures would be contrary to Policy E3 Objective 2 and 3 of the South Dublin County Council (SDCC) Development Plan 2022-2028 which seeks the prioritisation of retrofitting of buildings over demolition,” the report stated.

The report also noted that a number of supporting documents for the application, including the Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and Natura Impact Statement (NIS) were “inaccurate” and “fundamentally flawed”, and that the apartment blocks lacked “the requisite architectural variety” in the context of nearby developments and would adversely affect visual amenities in the area.

The report compiled by the senior planning inspector also noted that councillors from the Clondalkin Area Committee had raised concerns about the development after a presentation in 2022.

The elected members raised “serious concerns” about the rate of development and growth in the Newcastle area, as well as a lack of peak time bus services, the car-dependent nature of the development, and a poor ratio of childcare floorspace to the number of units proposed.

An Coimisiún Pleanála’s ultimate decision stated the Newcastle South development “would, therefore, be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme

