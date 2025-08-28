Search
Dublin GAA legend Jim Gavin emerges as a possible contender for presidency
Former Dublin football manager Jim Gavin may be a contender

Dublin GAA legend Jim Gavin emerges as a possible contender for presidency

Echo StaffAugust 28, 2025 11:35 am

DUBLIN GAA legendary figure Jim Gavin has emerged as a contender for the Irish presidency.

While Heather Humphreys (13/8) and Catherine Connolly (5/2) may be the bookies favourites, Gavin isn’t far behind, priced at 4/1.

Read More


Man dies and five injured following crash on N7 in Rathcoole

Clondalkin

For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories...

Sulky horse and car collision raises animal welfare worries

Clondalkin

The DSPCA is calling for major action to address a “growing equine welfare crisis” in Dublin.The Dublin Society for Prevention of Cruelty...

Liffey Valley to City Centre information evening

Clondalkin

Members of the public have been invited to two information evenings to find out more about the Liffey Valley to City Centre...

International Garda taskforce seized drugs in Clondalkin

Clondalkin

An international Garda taskforce working with Polish law enforcement has seized over €8million worth of drugs during three years of operations.The Garda...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST