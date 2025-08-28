Dublin GAA legend Jim Gavin emerges as a possible contender for presidency
DUBLIN GAA legendary figure Jim Gavin has emerged as a contender for the Irish presidency.
While Heather Humphreys (13/8) and Catherine Connolly (5/2) may be the bookies favourites, Gavin isn’t far behind, priced at 4/1.
Echo Staff
