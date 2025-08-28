Still all to play for in football c’ship

Niall Scull on the burst for Templeogue. Photo by Mark McDonagh

TEMPLEOGUE Synge Street senior footballers suffered a disappointing 0-18 to 4-10 defeat to Whitehall Colmcille’s in the championship in O’Toole Park at the weekend.

Having drawn their first match with Ballymun Kickhams, were coming into this game in confident form but conceded four goals at crucial stages in the match.

Dublin player Cormac Costello caused all sorts of problems for Synger as he helped himself to two goals and six points while Sean Foran also found the back of the Templeogue net.

Templeogue now play Castleknock in their final Group Two match next week knowing that a win will be vital to get them off the bottom of the table.

Elsewhere in Group Three, Thomas Davis senior footballers suffered their second defeat in the championship, this time going down to Raheny 0-22 to 1-18 in O’Toole Park.

Having lost already to Lucan Sarsfields in the group opener, Davis were unlucky to go down by a point.

Three pointer-frees from former Mayo keeper Rob Hennelly proved vital as Raheny finished the second half strongly.

Davis will now have it all to do when they play All-Ireland club champions Cuala next week.

Lucan Sarsfields suffered their first defeat in Division Two after going down to Cuala by 3-16 to 0-8 in Parnell Park.

Only leading by three points at the break, Cuala raised the tempo with Niall O’Callaghan along with Eoin Kennedy, Peter Duffy and Con O’Callaghan among the goal scorers.

In Group Four, St Jude’s suffered their first defeat in their campaign, going down by 0-11 to 2-24.

Crokes always had the upper hand in this encounter and at half time were 1-11 to 0-5 to the good.

Paul Mannion was again on form for the winners scoring nine points in total while Galway star Walsh registered 1-5 in what was a comprehensive win.