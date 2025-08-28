Glenmalure off the mark in league as OLV battle back to secure win

ONE TEAM, two last term, a few new faces and a winning start to the season for Glenmalure Rovers, as they got their combined UCFL/AUL Division 3 campaign up and running, reports John Mooney.

Rovers were full value and the only problem, really, was they didn’t add to their tally in the second, after racing into a 3-1 lead in the first half.

However all was good as Darragh Monks, with two, and Ryan Hyland got their goals, while Carlos Sanchez Manzaneque delivered a beauty to pull one back on the stroke of half time.

Elsewhere, OLV came from a goal down to record a 3-1 away win over Grange Woodbine on the opening Saturday of the league season.

This UCFL/AUL Division 3 section could be the one to watch as the season progresses and with the three points in the bag the Ballyfermot outfit, with goals from Jake Gorman, John Carthy and Aaron Murray, were the happier heading home.

A TOUGH day at the office for Griffeen Valley FC in the UCFL Division 3A as they switched from their away venue to their home in Peamount Hospital but, unfortunately, went down 2-0 to Phibsboro Club De Futbol.

Not the start the Clondalkin outfit wanted but it’s only day one and there is a lot of football to be played.