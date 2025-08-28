Newlane tops in eight goal thriller as Clondalkin Celtic cruise to victory

IT WAS a case of who would net the most goals when Clondalkin Celtic started mounting the score against a luckless Team Zimbabwe in Bushy Park last Saturday.

The Celts finished their opening day Division 3A clash with nine goals to their credit in a 9-1 win which turned out to be a two-horse race to score the most.

That accolade went to Adam Kinsella, who got five on the day, and he outshone Dylan Connor who netted four.

Elsewhere, if it was goals you craved on Saturday and you didn’t get your fill, well Coolock Village and Newlane FC served up a treat in Belcamp Park in an eight-goal thriller.

Newlane came out on top when winning 5-3, with Robert Moloney getting a hat-trick while Jordan Kinsella and Abisoya Enoch Odusanya were also on target.

The Lane always looked like securing the points as they led for most of the game, however, they were all the more happier when Odusanya popped up with their fifth in the 89th minute to finally kill off the challenge of the Village.