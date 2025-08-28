Rovers women look to build on Sligo win

SHAMROCK Rovers women’s team and Peamount United go head-to-head in the league in Tallaght Stadium this Saturday.

The Hoops, under manager Stephannie Zambra occupy sixth place in the league while Peamount are currently in eighth place having won six games and drawing two.

Rovers are coming into this contest on the back of a 4-1 win over Sligo Rovers and they will be aiming to maintain the momentum.

Alissa O’Kane opened the scoring for Rovers on nine minutes after good work from Ella Kelly to set the tone for the match.

The lead was double on 18 minutes when Emily Corbett latched onto a ball from Aine O’Gorman to guide the ball over the head of the Sligo net minder, with the aid of a deflection.

Tallaght girl Ella Kelly tormented the Sligo defence throughout and was unlucky not to find the target mid way through the half.

Gorbett also had a chance which she pulled wide before the break after good build up play involving O’Gorman.

A penalty was awarded when O’Gorman was put down under the challenge in the box after a great ball through from Kelly.

The former Ireland international made it 3-0 when she sent the keeper the wrong way and Rovers were well in the driving seat by the break.

Then with three minutes from half time Sligo were awarded a penalty which they converted.

However, Rovers came storming back when that girl Kelly made a great run down the left and fed the ball across to O’Gorman who hammered home.

There were no goals in the second half as Rovers went on for a well-deserved victory.