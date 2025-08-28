Search
Pat’s U17s book a final spot
Echo StaffAugust 28, 2025 11:20 am

ST PATRICK’S Athletic U17s booked their place in the Mark Farren Cup final at the weekend.

The Inchicore side produced a solid display as they overcame Bray Wanderers 4-1 at Richmond Park.

The hosts got off to the best possible start when Joseph Byrne made a good run before he was blocked out, but the ball fell to Jason Spelman who let fly from 22 yards out to the back of the net.

However this lead was short lived as five minutes later, Bray were back on level terms from the penalty spot.

Bray’s Billy O’Neill was fouled in the box and up stepped Cristiano Bramley who made no mistake.

There was no more goals in the opening half but Pat’s did create chances but could not convert this into scores.

However the second half was only three minutes gone when Pat’s regained their lead – this time Joe Carroll Byrne let fly a cracking effort which found the left hand corner of the net.

But it took a goal from substitute Ryan Sheridan when he brilliantly curled the ball to the roof of the net from 25 yards out to put Pat’s 3-1 up and give them some breathing space.

The contest was rapped up just on the final whistle when Sam Rooney fired home from close range to complete a brilliant result.

The lively Sheridan did have an opportunity of a second goal but his 30 yard effort came back off the bar. Pat’s will now play Waterford FC in the final next month.

