Tohill all set for French Rallycross

Derek Tohill from Terenure will be in action in France this weekend

RALLYCROSS driver Derek Tohill, and the PFCRX team head to the biggest rallycross in the world this weekend to take on a 35-strong Supercar entry at Loheac in France.

Racing in both the French Rallycross Championship and Motorsport UK British Rallycross Championship 5 Nations Trophy, Tohill returns to the historic venue where he claimed victory in 2013.

In the first of five starts for the Terenure man at the Bretagne circuit, he claimed the win in the Euro RX TouringCar category in 2013, en route to his second European Championship crown.

Having also raced a rallycross Supercar at the circuit on four subsequent occasions, achieving a best result of fourth overall in 2017, Tohill enters the event on the back of a part-programme of French Championship events this season with PFCRX’s Peugeot 208 WRX.

Those appearances at Faleyras and Chateauroux have been combined with a full-time campaign in 5 Nations BRX, in which Tohill sits second in the standings, in part thanks to a double-victory at Mondello Park in May, but following a difficult result in the most recent round at Pembrey.

Having aligned with experienced French outfit DA Racing for the 2025 season, Tohill will run within a four-driver line-up in the squad for the Loheac round as part of the biggest Supercar entry anywhere in rallycross in 2025, the event getting underway with the famous parade through the village adjacent to the circuit in front of thousands of fans on Friday afternoon.

“Loheac is one of the most famous rallycross events in the world, the Temple of Rallycross! It is always a privilege to compete there,” said Derek Tohill.

“The atmosphere is incredible, the fans are so passionate, and the racing is as tough as it gets. I’m really looking forward to lining up against some of the best drivers on such an iconic circuit — it’s a highlight of the year for me, and it is great that Ireland is the next best country in terms of numbers representation after France.

“We are also very proud to work with DA Racing at such a prestigious event. We hope we can reward everyone with a good weekend.”