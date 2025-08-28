North Clondalkin Running Club launch its successful couch to 5k program again

NORTH Clondalkin Running club is launching another iteration of its couch to 5k program in early September this year.

The club has found previous success with its program. Well received by participants they are coached towards a celebratory run in Corkagh Park where members ‘graduate’ from the programme, completing their first 5km run.

Chaired and founded by Jacqueline Sheehy, The club incorporates a blend of beginner runners and those who are more advanced, now at 100 members, around 20 will be competing in the Dublin marathon this year.

These more experienced members play a vital role in encouraging and mentoring those who are at the beginning of their running journeys.

In fact two of the club’s more seasoned runners Kieron Lewis and Shane Bowen recently undertook an extreme event where they completed four marathons in four days across Donegal as part of a fundraiser to raise funds for the Clondalkin Autism Parent Support Network.

Helen Rogers, Club secretary spoke on the environment of the club.

“We have a Whatsapp group, so everyone communicates in the group as well and I find that’s really encouraging.

‘Some members might go out and do an additional run on the weekend, especially if they’re training for the marathon. It’s just really good to keep you motivated even just being in the Whatsapp group.”

There will be another group made for just the couch to 5km members also.

“We split it into around two runs per week on a Tuesday and Thursday with more of a beginner group and an advanced group. Naturally the advanced group will perform longer runs at a quicker pace.”

The club has already seen an uptake in the sign up for the Couch to 5km with at least ten individuals committing to take part in the first training session on the 2nd of September.

The club has been growing in popularity and recognition in recent times and have been invited to tend to the Dublin Marathon Water stations.

If the club sends a few members to volunteer in races often they can receive some funding from the race organisers for their trouble.

This is a valuable way to generate some money for a club, particularly one such as North Clondalkin Running Club which is heavily community based.

The club bases itself out of Collinstown Park where the vast majority of meet ups take place. Speaking of the benefits Helen Rogers articulated why people should consider taking up the couch to 5km.

“People should sign up to it because it’s good for your mental health number one. Getting out and running is great for your mental health.

‘It’s also good to meet other people and just to have chats and try to push yourself out of your comfort zone.

‘Just to be around other people of similar abilities and be pushing each other. It’s very hard to do something like that going out on your own but if there’s a group of people you have the encouragement of going with them. You just feel great afterwards.”

The club prides itself on taking an active role in the local community and hosts various events including last year organising a family day as well as a santa dash in Corkagh Park on the 1st of December last year primarily aimed at families and getting people out and active.