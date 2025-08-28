Tallaght Martial Arts to fly the flag at Europeans

TALLAGHT Martial Arts Team are ready to Fly the Flag for Ireland at European Kickboxing Championships this September.

Sixteen young fighters from Tallaght Martial Arts will travel to Jesolo, Italy, to represent Team Ireland at the WAKO Youth Championships.

For some, it’s their first step onto the international stage, for others, it’s a chance to add more silverware to an already impressive collection.

The team has been training relentlessly since earning their coveted Team Ireland spots, putting in extra hours, making huge sacrifices, and showing incredible dedication to be the very best fighters they can be.

Making her debut is Dáire Ryan proudly continuing a remarkable family tradition. Dáire follows in the footsteps of her father, mother, uncles, and her grandfather – legendary coach Dave Heffernan – as she steps into her first-ever WAKO competition.

Joining her are an impressive line-up of Tallaght talent: Georgia Clarke – first time on the international mats and eager to make her mark, Nathan Clarke – already a podium finisher in previous championships and hungry for more, Amy and Edward Comerford – talented brother-and-sister duo, experienced and no strangers to international podiums, Shannon Conlon – another rising star looking to add to Tallaght’s medal tally, Reece Doyle (Curly & Smiley!) – two fighters sharing the same name but different journeys; one an experienced competitor starting his full-contact career, the other making his debut, Isabel and Leo Golding – a sibling team with plenty of experience hungry for the win, Dara Kelly Clarke and Eoin Finn – both familiar faces on the WAKO circuit and strong podium contenders, Cillian McArdle – a champion in his own right and looking to continue his winning streak, Max and Adam Myers – yet another pair of brothers, both highly experienced and hunting that top spot and Anna White – an exciting contender with her eyes firmly set on a podium spot.

Team Ireland and TMA Head Coach – Martin Bannon expressed his pride: “These young athletes have worked harder than ever.

‘The sacrifices they’ve made to represent their country are massive, and their commitment is second to none. Whether it’s their first time or they’re chasing another medal, they’ve already made Tallaght and Ireland proud.”

The Tallaght Martial Arts team has always been at the heart of the community, and their success is backed by families, friends, and supporters who have rallied behind them.

With such a strong line-up of talent heading to Jesolo, there’s every reason to believe Ireland’s tricolour will be flying high on the podium once again.