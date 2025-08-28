Rovers boss Bradley hoping for ‘another really special night’ in Tallaght

Shamrock Rovers take on Santa Clara in Tallaght Stadium in the second round of their Conference League playoff tonight.

In the first leg in the Azores, Shamrock Rovers picked up a very impressive win going a goal down after 25 minutes.

Goals from Danny Grant and Danny Mandriou respectively have given them a 2-1 lead on aggregate heading into the return leg in Tallaght.

Stephen Bradley spoke on the performance last week and expectations ahead of tonights game. When asked what he enjoyed most from his sides performance he said:

“That we showed our personality. We brought our identity to the game, which I thought was really important.

‘We’ve learned in European games, especially away from home, you’ve got to bring that identity, otherwise they can be long evenings. We did that against a good team. I thought we played well.”

Bradley spoke on the threat Santa Clara offered and the importance of the previous league game against Shelbourne being rescheduled from the original date of last weekend.

“Their threats are what we felt they would be and what they will be tomorrow night.

‘They have electric pace in the team and some good players.

‘That hasn’t changed and we’ll see that again tomorrow night. Santa Clara will have their moments, but we’ll also have ours. So it’s important when we have them, we’re ruthless in those moments.”

“Shelbourne did request that a few weeks ago. So we’d no control over it, it was taken out of our hands by the league, and I understand why.

‘If the game had been on, we’d have been ready for it. So it was important we enjoyed last Thursday and those moments as the players don’t get many times to switch off at this part of the season.

‘So we gave them that couple of days and then it’s to refocus and knowing what we’re up against tomorrow.

‘We know it’s only half-time, Santa Clara are a good team, but it’s just now refocusing and getting ready for a tough game.”

Rovers are set to receive huge support for the fixture in Tallaght with over 7000 tickets expected to sell. Bradley touched on the importance of the home fans in European ties such as this.

“You can’t state how important it is, the energy it gives, it helps you in so many games, but especially these types of games, when you know you need everything to go and win the game.

‘We’ll need everything tomorrow night. We know we’re against a really good team with good players, but we also know in Tallaght, when we get a big crowd, who bring that energy, we’re more than a match for anyone in Tallaght and we can beat anyone.

‘So hopefully it’s a big crowd and we can have another really special night.”

Finally Bradley touched on the fantastic news he and his family received last week with Josh successfully finishing his treatment for Leukemia in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin.

Bradley mentioned his appreciation for the gesture of support shown by fans after the end of the first leg last week.

“It was a special, special moment and one we’ll never forget as a family.

‘It’s one we’ve been waiting for, for over three years.

‘There was a lot of emotion in that moment. As parents, we’re just delighted that Josh got to ring that bell, because not everyone is lucky enough to do that.

‘So, we understand how precious that moment was and how lucky we are as a family to get to do that. The fans at the end of the game last week really caught me. I wasn’t expecting it and it made me emotional. Thank you to the supporters.

“When I rang home afterwards, the family were watching the game and they all saw it and it was special. So a massive thank you to them and it capped an incredible week.”