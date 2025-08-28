Boden moving well in c’ship

The rain pours down during Ballyboden St Enda’s senior football championship match with Ballinteer St John’s. Photos by John Kirwan

BALLYBODEN St Enda’s senior footballers continued their good run of form in the championship at the weekend.

The Firhouse Road side put together a solid team performance as they brushed aside the challenge of Ballinteer St John’s 4-18 to 1-14 in Parnell Park.

Two goals in each half proved crucial for Boden as they led from start to finish and now occupy top spot in Group One.

Two goals in the first half from Ryan O’Dwyer had Enda’s in the driving seat as they established a 2-10 to 1-6 half time lead.

The sides had exchanged scores in the early stages through O’Dwyer and the lively Daire Sweeney before John’s eventually opened their account through Eoghan Fitzpatrick on six minutes.

O’Dwyer and Luke Breathnach exchanged scores before the former broke through for the opening goal of the match on 11 minutes.

The lethal O’Dwyer found a way through the Ballinteer defence to guide the ball to the back of the net from 10 yards out.

This score kick started Enda’s into action when John’s were left picking the ball from the net when O’Dwyer pounced again for another goal.

Further scores from Colm Basquel, Sweeney and McGarry but John’s did reply with a two pointer and a goal before the break to give them a lifeline.

Boden did not ease off on the scores in the second half with Ross McGarry, Colm Basquel and Sweeney chipping over the Ballinteer crossbar.

John’s did respond with two points but the contest swung again in Boden’s favour when Daire Sweeney took advantage of an interception and guided the ball to the back of the net.

The game was wrapped up when a minute later when Sweeney netted a second goal to finish the game as a contest.

Boden are moving well at this stage of the competition and will play St Vincent’s in their final group game on Saturday week.