Peamount women keep up their good run of form

PEAMOUNT United have continued on their good form as of recent with a win over Cork City and Bohemians in the last week.

Finally the results are starting to reflect their performances, it was a tough period for Peamount who had a number of games not go their way despite the side playing well throughout many of the matches.

The match against Bohemians in Dalymount would be an eventful one to say the least.

After no real chances throughout much of the first half it would be the home side to score first with Bohemians netting right before halftime.

Peamount would be offered the opportunity to get back into the game minutes later following the resumption of the match when they were awarded a penalty after the referee deemed Bohemians defender Fiona Donnelly to have committed a handball in the box.

Ellen Dolan stepped up to take the spot kick but her effort into the bottom right hand corner was saved brilliantly by Bohs keeper Rachel Kelly.

Not disheartened, the Peas would find success only minutes later after a ball into the box by Jess FitzGerald met the head of Dolan who redeemed herself by flicking on the ball into the back of the net.

The 55th minute would see Peamount complete the comeback, after the side won possession in the opposition half, Ellen Dolan took her shot brilliantly to drill in a goal from outside of the box, giving Peamount a 2-1 lead that they would hold on to for the remainder of the game.

Their next game against Cork City in Turners Cross saw them pick up not just a victory but a clean sheet as well as they ran out 2-0 winners.

Antea Guvo scoring the first chance of the match after 13 minutes put Peamount ahead and they remained in control for the rest of the game.

Eleanor Ryan Doyle would tuck away a volley from short range in the 87th minute or so to secure the points for Peamount.

The results have left Peamount still in eighth place in the league but while once they looked in danger of losing sight of seventh and above they have kept themselves well in contention and if they can maintain this run of form they will surely see themselves climb a few spots over the coming weeks.

They will have their resolve tested when they head to Shamrock Rovers this Saturday in Tallaght Stadium with a 5pm kick off.