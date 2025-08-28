Search
Tower’s junior ladies team into c’ship final

Echo StaffAugust 28, 2025 10:29 am

ROUND Tower junior ladies football team booked the place in the championship decider after seeing off Geraldine Morans 5-19 to 3-8 at the Community Centre last week.

This young Clondalkin side put together a solid display after enjoying good possession in the opening half to establish a commanding lead.

At half time the home side 5-15 to 0-4 at half time but it was Morans who had opened the scoring with two early points.

However, Orlagh Downes and Tara Kelly steadied the Tower’s nerves with good combination play while Neasa Breen and Laura Casey kicked scores to set Tower’s on their way.

Further points and a goal from Kelly and Downes followed before the interval as Emma Gilvarry and Shonagh Byrne chipped in with good scores to extend their team’s lead.

With Eabha Brady and Sophie Doyle working hard, Tower’s continued to push forward with Breen adding a fine goal, the sides fifth of the first half.

The visitors made a real go of it in the second half but Tower’s worked hard with Maia Ezam making good saves while Aoife McCabe, Saoirse Maher, Ella Behan and the hard-working Bronwyn O’Loughlin keeping a rejuvenated Morans scores to a minimum.

The excellent Tower’s corner back pairing of Jess Nolan and Mary Kelly defended well while Ashley Trussler was solid at centre back.

The introduction of both Ella McKenna and Eabha Milton helped Towers to a final appearance against O Toole’s on Wednesday, September 10.

