Chamber annual dinner is a celebration of anniversaries

Thomas Stone (President of South Dublin Chamber) presented Emma Kennedy from The Echo with an award for 45 years in business

THERE was much festive cheer and celebration at the annual South Dublin Chamber Christmas lunch this week.

The event, which took place at the Clayton Hotel in Liffey Valley, was well attended as is usually the case.

Attendees enjoyed a delicious seasonal menu, complemented by drinks and entertainment.

This year’s special guest speaker was Al Porter, who provided amazing entertainment for the occasion.

The event saw a large crowd of attendees from the business community, along with representatives from South Dublin County Council, and local politics.

Peter Byrne, CEO, South Dublin Chamber, said: “The Chamber Christmas lunch was a great success with a wonderful personal story and humour shared by Al Porter and a celebration of the anniversaries of some of our oldest members including our local paper The Echo celebrating 45 years of success”

On arrival, attendees enjoyed the customary mulled wine at reception, a segment of the event which is sponsored by the hotel itself.

The Echo was presented an award for being in business for 45 years.

Also presented with awards recognition awards were The Square in 1990, Microsoft 40 years, Wilson Auctions 25 years and Clayton Hotel Liffey Valley 20 years.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy CEO, Cliodhna O Byrne of South Dublin Chamber described the gathering as “a very successful lunch, highlighting the positive energy in the room and the value of bringing members together at this time of year.

“The occasion also provided an opportunity to thank members for their continued support and to welcome new businesses to the Chamber network, acknowledge members celebrating significant anniversaries and board members stepping down”.

This cherished event is the perfect opportunity to gather with colleagues and friends to toast the season, reflect on the year gone by, and embrace the holiday spirit together.