Manna Air Delivery pick up the Elevation Award

MANNA Air Delivery picked up an accolade at the Enterprise Ireland at the Business & Finance Awards.

The drone company, founded by Rathfarnham resident Bobby Healy in 2018, received the Elevation Award at the ceremony in the Convention Centre, Dublin.

Presented to Healy by Jenny Melia, Chief Executive Officer at Enterprise Ireland, the award recognises Manna Air Delivery’s pioneering work in drone technology and their innovative delivery solutions, reflecting exceptional growth, creativity, and impact across Ireland.

Manna’s drones deliver all sorts of goods throughout Ireland and other European countries.

Its drones fly at speeds of 80 km/h and deliver items such as groceries and medicines within a 3km radius in under three minutes.

By mid-2025, Manna had completed over 170,000 deliveries, with initial drone fleets numbering around nine in Ireland, plus eight abroad.

In 2025, it secured €30 million from venture investors such as Molten Ventures, Coca-Cola HBC, Enterprise Ireland, Tapestry VC, and Dynamo VC.

The company clarifies that its drones do not use facial recognition or capture videos or photos. It explains that the drone’s low-resolution camera supports safe landings only and does not record or store footage.

The Business Person of the Month Award, in association with KPMG, recognises outstanding leaders in Irish business. It especially acknowledges those who have made significant contributions to the business community of Ireland.