Chamber CEO says county ‘needs this infrastructure put in place immediately’

BUDGET 2026 has been welcomed by South Dublin Chamber, however, the business support group welcome commitments on infrastructure and housing, infrastructure delivery remains a “serious problem” from planning issues to large budget overruns and other delays.

“South Dublin County needs this infrastructure put in place immediately as we will shortly be unable to support new large businesses due to a lack of connection to power and water connections,” warns Peter Byrne, chief executive South Dublin Chamber.

SD Chamber member Crowe, a leading audit, tax and business advisory firm, provided an overview of Budget 2026 for members.

Nigel Kavanagh, Director Crowe, said: “It sets out a number of tax measures focused on small- and medium sized businesses and their owners.

‘The increase to the lifetime limit to €1.5m for entrepreneur relief and the increase in the tax credit available for expenditure on research and development are welcome developments.

‘There have been significant changes to encourage the supply of housing.

“As speculated, the Minister announced the reduction of VAT from 13.5% to 9% on the sale of completed apartments.

‘A welcome reduction from 41% to 38% for income and gains generated from Irish and offshore funds has been announced and hopefully this will begin a phased reduction to 33%, which is the current rate for gains on other capital assets.

‘Details of a major change for the roll-out of domestic electronic invoicing for business-to business transactions will be announced by Revenue tomorrow.

“Following a public consultation in relation to the deductibility of interest, a feedback statement will be published in November and an action plan has been published detailing reforms to the taxation and deductibility of interest.”