Search
Chamber CEO says county ‘needs this infrastructure put in place immediately’
Peter Byrne, chief executive South Dublin Chamber

Chamber CEO says county ‘needs this infrastructure put in place immediately’

Maurice GarveyOctober 27, 2025 11:18 am

BUDGET 2026 has been welcomed by South Dublin Chamber, however, the business support group welcome commitments on infrastructure and housing, infrastructure delivery remains a “serious problem” from planning issues to large budget overruns and other delays.

“South Dublin County needs this infrastructure put in place immediately as we will shortly be unable to support new large businesses due to a lack of connection to power and water connections,” warns Peter Byrne, chief executive South Dublin Chamber.

SD Chamber member Crowe, a leading audit, tax and business advisory firm, provided an overview of Budget 2026 for members.

Nigel Kavanagh, Director Crowe, said: “It sets out a number of tax measures focused on small- and medium sized businesses and their owners.

‘The increase to the lifetime limit to €1.5m for entrepreneur relief and the increase in the tax credit available for expenditure on research and development are welcome developments.

‘There have been significant changes to encourage the supply of housing.

“As speculated, the Minister announced the reduction of VAT from 13.5% to 9% on the sale of completed apartments.

‘A welcome reduction from 41% to 38% for income and gains generated from Irish and offshore funds has been announced and hopefully this will begin a phased reduction to 33%, which is the current rate for gains on other capital assets.

‘Details of a major change for the roll-out of domestic electronic invoicing for business-to business transactions will be announced by Revenue tomorrow.

“Following a public consultation in relation to the deductibility of interest, a feedback statement will be published in November and an action plan has been published detailing reforms to the taxation and deductibility of interest.”

Read More


AI treated as a quick fix rather than woven into business fabric

Business

WORKERS, on average, save 17 workdays per year with AI, according to research by IT provider Auxilion. A survey involving 1,000 office...

Recycle IT honoured to receive impact award

Business

Recycle IT won a Sustainable Business Impact Award 2025. The award recognises dedication to environmental protection, social responsibility, and community engagement through...

Organisations shortlisted for Repak Resource Award

Business

Repak have announced the finalists for the 2025 Repak Resource Awards. Two local organisations and a business leader have been shortlisted as...

60 members of Sisk raise €215k for Focus Ireland

Business

More than 60 staff members from the Sisk Group of Companies and its supply chain partners have raised over €215,000 for Focus...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST