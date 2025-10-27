Proposals for 12 new apartments on vacant store site and garage

A photomontage of the plans on the old lucan road Palmerstown

A planning application has been filed for 12 new apartments on a site in Palmerstown.

Perelisa Management Ltd have submitted proposals to demolish an “existing vacant single store structure and associated garage structure” on a site beside Mr Price and Aldi on the Old Lucan Road to make way for the new mixed-use development.

The development will comprise a 94sqm commercial/retail unit on the ground floor, with seven one-bed, three two-bed, and two three-bed apartments in a four-storey building.

“Each apartment will be provided with private amenity space in the form of a balcony/terrace space and communal open space will be provided at ground and roof levels,” the proposal submitted on September 19 read.

The development will also include six car parking spaces, including one accessible space, 42 internal and two external bike parking spaces, and set-down area for servicing and deliveries at surface level.

A decision is due from South Dublin County Council planning department by November 13.

