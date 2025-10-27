Search
Proposals for 12 new apartments on vacant store site and garage
A photomontage of the plans on the old lucan road Palmerstown

Proposals for 12 new apartments on vacant store site and garage

Echo StaffOctober 27, 2025 11:17 am

A planning application has been filed for 12 new apartments on a site in Palmerstown.

Perelisa Management Ltd have submitted proposals to demolish an “existing vacant single store structure and associated garage structure” on a site beside Mr Price and Aldi on the Old Lucan Road to make way for the new mixed-use development.

The development will comprise a 94sqm commercial/retail unit on the ground floor, with seven one-bed, three two-bed, and two three-bed apartments in a four-storey building.

“Each apartment will be provided with private amenity space in the form of a balcony/terrace space and communal open space will be provided at ground and roof levels,” the proposal submitted on September 19 read.

The development will also include six car parking spaces, including one accessible space, 42 internal and two external bike parking spaces, and set-down area for servicing and deliveries at surface level.

A decision is due from South Dublin County Council planning department by November 13.

Funded by The Local Democracy reporting Scheme

Read More


Residents are concerned over closure of Booth Road N7 exit

Clondalkin

Residents in a Clondalkin neighbourhood voiced their concerns with the proposed closing of the junction at the N7 and Boot Road exit....

Plans for 494 homes in Ballycullen approved

News

Planning permission had been granted for almost 500 homes in a new development in Ballycullen, despite significant opposition. Developer Lagan Homes has...

High-quality offices in Citywest have a guide price of €7.5 million

Property

A high-quality HQ-style office, in a proven suburban business location, has just been brought to the market by Savills. The office campus...

Extension of planning is sought for 250 apartments in Cookstown Industrial Estate

Property

An extension is being sought for planning permission for a major housing development in Cookstown, for over 250 apartments. Steelworks Property Developments...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST