Chamber welcomes publication of revised National Development Plan

DUBLIN Chamber welcomes the publication of the revised National Development Plan announced earlier this week, recognising its record €275.4 billion investment package as a critical opportunity to address the region’s long-standing infrastructure deficits.

Commenting on the report, Chief Executive, Mary Rose Burke, said: “This is the largest capital investment in the history of the State. While we welcome the scale and ambition underpinning the revised NDP, this ambition must now translate into action. Government’s focus must shift from planning to implementation, particularly in the Greater Dublin Area, where critical infrastructure delivery has consistently failed to keep pace with population and economic growth.”

Dublin Chamber particularly welcomes the targeted investment in water, energy, and public transport infrastructure, all key enablers of unlocking housing delivery and sustaining long-term economic development.

“With funding now secured, urgent reform of planning and approval processes, along with greater certainty around specific projects, must follow,” said Burke.

“Flagship projects like Uisce Éireann’s Eastern and Midlands Water Supply Project, EirGrid’s Powering Up Dublin and MetroLink, among others, must move off the page and into construction.”

According to the Chamber, businesses need greater clarity around delivery timelines and firm, multi-annual funding commitments to rebuild confidence and ensure long-term, coordinated delivery. “The real test of the revised NDP will be in what gets built, not what’s promised. Effective delivery will require streamlined planning and procurement processes, reduced regulatory delays, and stronger accountability across the board”, said Ms Burke.