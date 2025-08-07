Quirky kiosk unit on roundabout can accommodate many different businesses

Ray Cooke Commercial is “delighted to present” a quirky kiosk unit to the rental market in the heart of Drimnagh.

Located on the roundabout opposite The Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, the kiosk comprises of an open plan unit c.20 sqm in size with WC facilities to the rear of premises.

Previously operated as a newsagents in the past, and more recently as a barber shop and then a takeaway coffee shop, this unique unit can accommodate many different types of businesses (please note this unit is not suitable for takeaway use)

Located opposite The Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, The Children’s Hospital is just a stone’s throw away, as is Inchicore Village, Kilmainham and Walkinstown Villages.

The unit is a short distance from a number of schools and Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) Hospital Crumlin, in a highly populated area with a number of housing estates surrounding it.

The unit is also approximately a 400m walk from Drimnagh Luas Line and benefits from having numerous bus routes nearby including the 18, 27, 56A, 77A, 122, 123 & 151.

Monthly rent is set at €1,100 per month.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept