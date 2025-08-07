Guide price of €1,175,000 for 23.5 acre site in Rathcoole

Coonan Property bring a site to the market that may be of interest to developers, investors and those seeking an investment with growth prospects.

This potential development land extending to approx. 23.5 acres (9.5 ha) in Rathcoole is now for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €1,175,000.

With prime elevated, free draining lands, the plot is situated in an area of huge potential growth on the edge of the expanding town of Rathcoole, five km from the M50 and 20km from Dublin Airport, and close to the proposed Western Dublin Orbital Route linking the N81 to the Leixlip Interchange.

Rathcoole is a fast-growing suburb of over 6,000 residents located about 16km southwest of Dublin city. The town is strategically located for growth thanks to its access to the N7, the Luas line at Saggart and the numerous Business Parks in the wider area, most notable of which are the Greenogue Business Park, Aerodrome Business Park and the Citywest Business Campus.

Currently laid out in grass and well-maintained with mature hedgerow boundaries, the site is currently zoned as RU Objective to protect and improve rural amenity and provide for the development of agriculture, under the South County Dublin Development Plan 2022-2028.

Directions: From Dublin city centre, take the N7 and take Exit 4 marked for Rathcoole/Newcastle. Proceed for approx. 100m and take the left turn onto the Johnstown Road and continue for approx. 1.4km and the property is on the left-hand side marked by a for sale sign.

We are using cookies to give you the best experience on our website. You can find out more about which cookies we are using or switch them off in settings . Accept