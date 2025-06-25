Chartered Director Programme Bursary Award honour for Mary

At the awarding of the inaugural Gary Kennedy Chartered Director Programme Bursary run by the Institute of Directors (IoD) were (l-r) IoD President Helen Nolan; Mary Keogh, bursary awardee; and John Reynolds CDir, IoD Council member.

THE Institute of Directors (IoD) Ireland announced that Tallaght woman Mary Keogh has been awarded the inaugural Gary Kennedy Chartered Director Programme Bursary.

Ms Keogh is Chair of the International Disability and Development Consortium (IDDC), a global network of 35 civil society organisations committed to advancing inclusive international development and humanitarian action.

Professionally, she serves as Advocacy Director at CBM Global Disability Inclusion. With a PhD in Law and Public Policy, her research focuses on gender, disability and human rights. She is also an accredited mediator.

Established in memory of the late Gary Kennedy, this annual bursary aims to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the leadership and governance landscape by recognising individuals whose unique perspectives and lived experiences can enrich boardrooms and executive decision-making.

Mary Keogh said: “I am deeply honoured to receive this bursary in Gary Kennedy’s name and extremely grateful to the Institute of Directors Ireland for creating such an important opportunity.

‘I am excited to begin the Chartered Director Programme and to apply the insights and skills to my professional work and advocacy.”

Caroline Spillane CDir, Chief Executive of IoD Ireland, commented: “The Gary Kennedy Bursary was created to honour Gary’s legacy by supporting inclusivity and identifying high-potential individuals from under-represented backgrounds.

‘Mary Keogh is a deserving recipient of the bursary, and we look forward to supporting her journey in governance and leadership.”

The Bursary includes one fully funded place on the IoD Chartered Director Programme commencing.

The bursary will cover full programme costs, including the cost of sitting the Certificate and Diploma exams, application for the CDir designation if the candidate is eligible, and a year’s complimentary membership of the IoD. The value of the Bursary is €16,800.