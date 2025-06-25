€1,300 raised at charity bingo for the Four Districts Day Care Centre

Over €1,300 was raised for the Four Districts Day Care Centre at a charity bingo organised by local women Kathleen Daly and Eileen Coyne.

“The Centre look after our elderly very well and they need a hand from time to time,” Kathleen told The Echo.

The bingo was held at St Mary’s GAA club was a “huge success,” she said.

“Thank you to all the businesses from the area who donated prizes for the raffle and all the people who brought prizes on the night. Your generosity was overwhelming and truly appreciated.

“A special word of thanks to St Mary’s for allowing the event be hosted at their club, a wonderful and welcoming venue.

“To Dennis Crone, who played a blinder, thank you so much.”

Mr Crone called the bingo numbers while “putting a bit of banter in it,” explained Kathleen.

“A big thank you to all who attended and to everyone who assisted in one way or another, our sincere appreciation,” she concluded.

Established in 1981, the Four Districts Day Care Centre caters for senior citizens in Rathcoole, Newcastle, Saggart and Brittas.

It gives them the opportunity to meet friends or making new ones on a daily basis, while providing lunch, group activities, and occasional days out.

Special services such as hairdressing, physiotherapy and reflexology are available, and service users are collected from their homes and dropped back by bus.

They are taken care of by the centre staff and volunteers.