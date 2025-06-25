Search
€1,300 raised at charity bingo for the Four Districts Day Care Centre
Denis Crone, Kathleen Daly, Jimmy Callaghan, Eileen Coyne, Catherine Cullen and Irina Bereznytska at the event

€1,300 raised at charity bingo for the Four Districts Day Care Centre

Alessia MicalizziJune 25, 2025 10:40 am

Over €1,300 was raised for the Four Districts Day Care Centre at a charity bingo organised by local women Kathleen Daly and Eileen Coyne.

“The Centre look after our elderly very well and they need a hand from time to time,” Kathleen told The Echo.

The bingo was held at St Mary’s GAA club was a “huge success,” she said.

“Thank you to all the businesses from the area who donated prizes for the raffle and all the people who brought prizes on the night. Your generosity was overwhelming and truly appreciated.

“A special word of thanks to St Mary’s for allowing the event be hosted at their club, a wonderful and welcoming venue.

“To Dennis Crone, who played a blinder, thank you so much.”

Mr Crone called the bingo numbers while “putting a bit of banter in it,” explained Kathleen.

“A big thank you to all who attended and to everyone who assisted in one way or another, our sincere appreciation,” she concluded.

Established in 1981, the Four Districts Day Care Centre caters for senior citizens in Rathcoole, Newcastle, Saggart and Brittas.

It gives them the opportunity to meet friends or making new ones on a daily basis, while providing lunch, group activities, and occasional days out.

Special services such as hairdressing, physiotherapy and reflexology are available, and service users are collected from their homes and dropped back by bus.

They are taken care of by the centre staff and volunteers.

Read More


This weeks front pages – June 19, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today. Pick up your copy or subscribe...

€151k costs for ‘bold new’ local authority rebrand

News

The final cost for a “bold new” rebrand of South Dublin County Council was over €150,000. The rebrand, which was launched in...

Open call for village festival artists

Lucan

A village festival has issued an open call for performers and artists for their 2025 event. Applications are now open for this...

‘Challenging year’ for the tidy towns group due to village works

Lucan

Lucan Tidy Towns will go ahead with entering the 2025 National Tidy Towns competition, despite a “challenging year”. The committee announced  that...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST