Woman with multiple convictions for theft ‘looking for a last chance’

A WOMAN with multiple convictions for theft was “looking for a last chance” at Tallaght District Court.

Linda Byrne (45), Tymon North Gardens, Tallaght appeared before Tallaght District Court on Tuesday, June 4.

The court heard the accused was involved in a number of shop thefts which took place between December 2022 and April 2024, involving goods worth between €60 and €270 taken from shops including Spar in Tallaght and O’Connell Street, Dublin 1.

Barrister Ethan Foley BL, said Ms Byrne has struggled with addiction since her “early teens.”

Mr Foley said all goods involved were recovered and that Ms Byrne has made many attempts to correct her behaviour and is currently undergoing treatment at the moment and “doing very well.”

The court heard probation reports indicated a “moderate risk of reoffending.”

“She is engaging well with treatment and wants to get her life back on track,” said Mr Foley.

“She would be grateful if there is any sentence, that it is around treatment, she is doing everything she can and is looking for a last chance to get life back on track.”

Judge William Aylmer noted Byrne’s guilty plea and said she had shown improvement while on remand in the Dóchas Centre.

Judge William Aylmer sentenced Byrne to three months in prison but the final month was suspended, with the sentence was backdated to April 3, when she was first taken into custody.

The backdated sentence was suspended for 24 months on condition Ms Byrne engage with probation and addiction services.