Cherry Blossoms Festival not to go ahead is ‘a serious blow’

Emma, Ciara, Nevaeh, Harley, Finn and Keeley at the family fun day in Croftwood Gardens at a previous festival

The Cherry Blossoms Community Festival in Cherry Orchard will not go ahead this year in what is “a serious blow to the community.”

The Cherry Blossoms Community Festival was held every April and included a month-long programme of free events showcasing all that the local area has to offer, from sports to arts to community.

However, a recent announcement from those who organise the festival stated that they had failed to secure the necessary funding for this year’s instalment from Dublin City Council.

Councillor Daithí Doolan noted that it was a huge blow to the local area and everyone who enjoys the events that are held every April.

Cllr Doolan said: “I think that’ll be a serious blow to the community, the young and old and everybody who enjoys Cherry Blossom…

“…It’s hugely important that the likes of Cherry Blossoms goes ahead because it gives a positive focus on the community.

“I’d be concerned if it doesn’t go ahead that that leaves a negative space which will always get filled with negative behaviour.

“We want to move away from that.”

Families and individuals in the community had enjoyed Arts and Crafts displays, young persons’ World Cup tournaments and line dancing as part of last year’s free programme of events.

Cllr Doolan noted that the Cherry Blossoms festival is a way of “celebrating community” and bringing people of all kinds in the local area together.

The local councillor described his favourite part of the festival every year – the World Food Day.

“We’d have it up in in the Equine Center, where people in the community from different parts of the world would bring their own cuisine, from their own countries, their own culture, and bring it.

“We’d celebrate community through food. It was always fantastic – really, really positive. Young and old, gathering at the Equine, celebrating food, breaking bread as a community.”

However, he noted that there have been issues around insurance and engagement with the council and that people involved feel there is no choice but to call off proceedings this year.

A statement from the organisers of Cherry Blossoms Community Festival reads: “On behalf of the Cherry Blossoms Festival Steering Committee, we’re very sorry but we can’t go ahead with the Cherry Blossoms Festival this April 2026.

“Unfortunately, we could not secure the necessary funding in time to be able plan and run the events together.

“The Cherry Blossoms Festival is a collective effort of community and services who have delivered a month-long festival in Cherry Orchard for the last 4 years.

“We do hope the festival can return in 2027, but we are ultimately reliant on the security of funding.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.