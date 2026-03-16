‘Welcome to Tallaght’ damaged stone is fixed

The ‘Welcome to Tallaght’ stone has been repaired after it was knocked over

One of three ‘standing stones’ on the N81 that was damaged in a traffic collision has now been repaired.

The first of three “Welcome to Tallaght” Ogham stones at the Glenview Roundabout was knocked over by a vehicle in early February 2026.

The stone, engraved with a sign for Tallaght and with Ogham markings, was broken in two upon impact.

It has since been repaired and re-installed by council staff as of Saturday, March 7.

Repairs are also continuing on the Tynan Memorial Cross, after it sustained serious storm damage in December 2025.

The cross, commissioned by famed poet Katharine Tynan in memory of her father Andrew Cullen Tynan, was sent to a contractor to be repaired in February this year.

Repairs were expected to take two to three weeks however councillors were informed that “further investigation carried out following its removal to the contractor’s workshop identified that the extent of cracking is greater than first anticipated”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme