‘Standing stone’ on bypass shattered by vehicle
The stone knocked over on the Tallaght bypass

Ellen GoughFebruary 13, 2026 12:16 pm

Part of a well-known ‘standing stone’ sculpture on the N81 bypass in Tallaght has been knocked down after a vehicle collided with it at the weekend.

It’s understood that a vehicle travelling through the Glenview Roundabout towards Tallaght on the N81 left the road and collided with the stones on Friday evening, February 6.

