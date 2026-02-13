‘Standing stone’ on bypass shattered by vehicle
Part of a well-known ‘standing stone’ sculpture on the N81 bypass in Tallaght has been knocked down after a vehicle collided with it at the weekend.
It’s understood that a vehicle travelling through the Glenview Roundabout towards Tallaght on the N81 left the road and collided with the stones on Friday evening, February 6.
AUTHOREllen Gough
