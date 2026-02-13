Community Childcare Service is granted €250 a year lease

Cherry Orchard Community Childcare Service has been granted a €250 a year lease for lands opposite their building at Croftwood Crescent to construct an extension.

Cherry Orchard Community Childcare Service has been granted a co-terminus lease for the lands opposite their building at Croftwood Crescent in Cherry Orchard, where they plan to build an extension after planning permission was granted almost three years ago.

The rent will be reduced to €250 per year for the not-for-profit creche, down from the market value of €20k per annum, exclusive of all VAT, charges and outgoings.

This move comes with one condition, “provided the demise is used by the lessee, sub lessee or any entity using said lands solely for the purposes of a community crèche.”

The lands measure 1,309sqm according to Dublin City Council and the extension building is set to take up a fraction of that.

The extension will be a 208sqm single-storey facility to the south of the existing childcare facility containing additional classrooms and associated service spaces.

The building is to be clad in timber with a standing seam metal roof to match existing and to include a glazed canopy over connecting walkway to the existing building.

External works are to include an expansion of the existing playground area to the west of the building and additional covered bike parking and car parking spaces to the east with relocated car park exit.

The whole site is to be surrounded with a continuation of the existing perimeter fence. All with associated services including roof mounted photovoltaic array.

Cherry Orchard Community Childcare Service is currently managed by a voluntary board of management that includes members of the local community in Cherry Orchard.

The current facility at the disposal of the service is at capacity for the year, with 110 children enrolled and a long waiting list complementing that figure.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme