Extend Coco’s Law to all EU member states
Nicole Fox’s mother has called on the European Union to extend Coco’s Law across all member states to outlaw sending, receiving and sharing explicit images of minors.
Jackie Fox’s daughter Nicole, or Coco, passed away in 2018 after severe cyberbullying for years, involving sexually explicit imagery at the hands of bullies who targeted her.
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AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
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