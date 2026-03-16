‘The Memory of You’ is about someone who is no longer in contact with you

The Memory of You is accessible for streaming

“THE song helps me remember good times I had with people making music who I no longer hear from,” reflects Terenure singer-songwriter Keith McLoughlin.

“It’s just a way of life, and sometimes you have to accept people come and go in and out of your life.” His latest collaboration, ‘The Memory of You’, is sung by Cork artist Deidre McGerty and co-written with Gillian Tuite.

It was recorded at Beardfire Studios with Rohan Healy, Al Quiff and David Virgin. The song will be accessible for streaming and download on February 27.

‘The Memory of You’ is about making music and collaborating with someone in the past who is no longer in contact with you.

Keith and Gillian have written many songs together, including ‘Jim’s Song’, about Keith’s friend who has passed away, to other tracks like ‘Without You’, ‘See You Again’, and ‘Raise A Glass To New Year’.

Keith is a singer-songwriter from Terenure who writes lyrics and melodies and collaborates with other singer-songwriters to create songs.

He also presents radio on Dublin South FM, does PR for artists, helping them get their music played on other radio stations, and hosts a music night, ‘The Brady’s Sessions’, and a music meetup group, The Songwriter Club.

He has been writing songs for many years, including co-writing with the likes of Chris Short, James Daly, Gillian Tuite and Grace Day who wrote with him on his debut singing release, ‘Big Joe’, and follow-up, ‘My Little Red Eye’.

Keith has released songs he has co-written with these artists, his most recent collaboration being ‘Give Me A Sign’ with Sabina Vostner, which they performed at the ‘Tipperary Song of Peace’ Final.

He released this song along with 12 others on his second full-length album in November 2025, called ‘Songs About Each Other’.

Keith has performed at a few gigs, including the Collaboration Concert at the legendary Cobblestone with his friends, along with appearances at ‘The Brady’s Sessions’, Darkey Kelly’s ‘Singer/Songwriter Night’, ‘Lily’s Open Mic’, and ‘The Interesting Sessions’.

Gillian Tuite is a fingerpicking-style singer-songwriter from Oldcastle in Meath. As well as performing her own original songs, she fronts ‘The Nanci Griffith Songbook Tour’, collaborating with The Blue Moon Band at various venues throughout the country.

Working with the Beardfire Music Production team of Rohan Healy, Al Quiff, and David Virgin, who in their collective 8 decades in the music business have shared the stage and studio with the likes of Nick Cave, INXS, Cat Power, and Billy Bragg, to name a few.

Their productions have garnered millions of streams, film and tv placements and chart success.

Deidre McGerty is a singer-songwriter from Cork who got into songwriting four years ago by chance when someone asked her to write a song for a COVID Ukulele collaboration CD.

She feels songwriting helped her through her grieving process when she lost her dad during COVID; it has been the gift that keeps on giving.

Deirdre writes the majority of her songs with her ukulele, occasionally piano as well, and “messes around” with production with some of her songs also.

She made her first album, ‘Peace in the Holy Land’, this year. It is a charity album for Gaza Go Bragh.

Deirdre also loves to do open mics and make music with the Cork Musical Society.

‘The Memory of You’ has been accessible for streaming and download since February 27; be sure to give it a listen.