Search
Cherry Orchard Football Club submit plans to revamp Elmdale in ‘aspirational move
Cherry Orchard have submitted plans to revamp Elmdale

Cherry Orchard Football Club submit plans to revamp Elmdale in ‘aspirational move

James Roulston MooneyNovember 4, 2025 10:29 am

“I suppose you wouldn’t be getting change out of €1 million, that’s for sure.”

Cherry Orchard Football Club have submitted plans to revamp their setup at Elmdale in an “aspirational” move that could cost the club a seven-figure sum.

Read More


This weeks front pages – October 30, 2025

Latest

The Echo Newspaper is on shop shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and surrounding areas today.Pick up your copy or subscribe online HERE and...

Spooks, zombies and Monster Mash for Halloween festivities

News

South Dublin has an incredibly busy Halloween schedule to celebrate the festival with lots of free events set to take place across...

Students and families show off their talent

Ballyfermot

St Raphael’s National School held a Pumpkin Patch Party on Wednesday to celebrate their latest addition.Students and families were invited to carve...

‘Fresh First’ re-fit planned for Tesco in Ballyfermot

Ballyfermot

The Ballyfermot Tesco has been approved for a “significant capital investment” from Tesco Ireland to modernise its look.Significant improvements are set to...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST