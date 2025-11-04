Lucan wastewater network to receive €3 million Uisce Éireann investment

The network in Lucan is set to get a €3 million investment from Uisce Éireann

The wastewater network in Lucan is set to get a €3 million investment from Uisce Éireann.

The network located in Tobermaclugg has the capacity to support over 14,000 homes, should future developments come about.

Works to upgrade the existing wastewater pumping station will be undertaken as part of Uisce Éireann’s national Growth and Development Programme.

The programme is a targeted investment to increase the capacity of water and wastewater infrastructure to enable social and economic growth and development, including the delivery of essential housing.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage James Browne TD commented, “This upgrading work by Uisce Éireann will enable the potential delivery of badly needed new homes in South Dublin.

“Housing delivery is the top priority of this Government, and this project demonstrates the investment we are making in public water infrastructure to accelerate house building.”

Housing targets for local authorities recently increased, causing brainstorming and concern within council chambers.

The new baseline annual housing growth requirement under the NPF is now 3,217 new dwellings per annum up to 2034 and 2,414 from 2035-2040.

The previous target was listed under the South Dublin County Development Plan 2022-2028 as 2,600 dwellings per annum until 2034.

Uisce Éireann Programme Manager Ciaran Ryan welcomed the investment, with the belief that it will help future growth of the Lucan area.

Mr Ryan said: “We are delighted to be delivering these works for the community. These works will increase the capacity of the wastewater infrastructure, facilitating social and economic growth, including planned residential development.”

GMC Utilities Group Ltd. are working on behalf of Uisce Éireann to deliver the project, which is expected to be complete in Q4 2026. Works are confined to the existing pump station site, located at Tubber Lane, with advance site access signage in place.

Uisce Éireann understands that this type of work can be inconvenient and works crews will make every effort to minimise any disruption these necessary works may cause. Standard working hours are 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.