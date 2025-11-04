Search
Unique celebration at the Red Line Book Festival
Celina Buckley and Sile Coleman acting county librarian pictured during an exhibition launch of work produced by participants in a five week illustration residency led by illustrator Celina Buckley as part of the at Red Line Book Festival 20205 Photo by Gareth Chaney

Unique celebration at the Red Line Book Festival

Echo StaffNovember 4, 2025 10:55 am

The Red Line Book Festival came to a vibrant poetic close on Sunday night at the Civic Theatre with End of The Line: A Spoken Word Poetry Celebration.  Aoife Dunne, Abby Oliveira, Jan Brierton, Colm Keegan and Anna D took the audience on a rollercoaster of every emotion hosted by navigators from the Rising Tide team Leon Dunne, Sheila Ryder and Dave Hynes.

Over 40 literary events took place from October 13 to October 19 for the Red Line Book Festival with an eclectic mix of established writers and exciting new voices.

