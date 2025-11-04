Permission granted for six new lighting columns on GAA pitches despite concerns

Planning permission has been granted for new lights and signage for a GAA pitch in Newcastle.

St Finian’s GAA Club in Rathcreedan had applied for permission to erect six lighting columns for 15m tall pitch lights, and for the addition of a “non-illuminated flat board sponsor signage at the north boundary of the pitch area”.

A number of oppositions to the lights and signage were raised during the planning process, such as concerns over anti-social behaviour, lightspill having a “negative impact on residential amenity” and noise pollution from the pitch causing “further disruption for elderly residents”.

“The proposed advertising and floodlighting with activity all-year round up to 10pm will be an intensification of the approved use of the site, contrary to the grant of permission by An Bord Pleanála for ‘a small-scale recreational purposes,” one objection noted.

The council’s planning department granted planning permission to St Finian’s GAA for the development on October 16.

Restrictions ordering that the floodlights not be used past 9.30pm during winter months were included in the conditions for the planning permission.

The floodlights are not to be used “within the hour before and after sunset (so will vary depending on the daylight hours of each month), to facilitate the safe emergence of bats from any roost in the vicinity, and then switched off by 9.30pm each night”, as recommended by the council’s Heritage Officer.

“It is noted that the submitted Bat Report states that this pitch is a secondary site for the local GAA club, with frequency of use relatively limited in comparison to the active training and match grounds of a primary GAA club facility,” the chief planners report stated.

“The recommended lighting restrictions are therefore considered appropriate in order to sufficiently address the impact on bats while facilitating appropriate usage of the GAA facility.”

