Half of Cycle South programme to be completed by end of 2025

Up to 50 per cent of the council’s Cycle South Dublin programme is set to be completed by the end of 2025.

Cycle South Dublin is an ambitious programme of work under the council’s Active Travel scheme, that is set to deliver approximately 263km of new and improved cycle lanes through 45 different projects by 2029.

There are currently 11 projects in varying stages of development for 2025, with six due to be completed by the end of this year, according to the SDCC director of climate action, Teresa Walsh.

These include the Airton Road extension scheme, Dodder Greenway section 5 (Butterfield Road, Firhouse Road and Spawell Link Road), the D24 neighbourhood Network Phase 2 (Ballycullen and Killininny Road), Castletymon Road Phase 1a (District centre to Greenhills Road), Grand Canal to Lucan Urban Greenway Phase 1a (Grand Canal to Esker Lane) and the Grand Canal Greenway (12th Lock to Hazelhatch).

Projects currently under construction or ready to commence in 2025/early 2026 include the Templeville Phase 2 and Glendown Active Travel schemes as one project (works ongoing, to complete in summer 2026), Castle-tymon Road South (to link to the Dodder Greenway), Firhouse Road Active Travel Improvement Scheme, Whitehall Road Active Travel Trial scheme and the Tallaght to Clondalkin Phase 1 (south of Cookstown Road).

The Tallaght to Clondalkin Phase 1 will be held until completion of the Uisce Éireann works on Belgard Road in 2026.

As of this October, 50 per cent of the Cycle South Dublin network will be delivered or will be ready to commence works, Ms Walsh said in her written reply to a question from Cllr Eoin

Ó Broin at the full monthly council meeting on October 13 about the work currently being done to implement the programme.

She added that continued delivery of the Cycle South Dublin “is dependent on significant annual funding provided by the National Transport Authority”.

Earlier this year the NTA granted €21.5 million to South Dublin County Council to “progress its Active Travel and School Safety programme of works throughout 2025”.

In addition to the active travel and cycle routes, South Dublin Safe School Zones schemes are developed and delivered by the Active Travel section.

Ms Walsh also said that there are seven other Cycle South Dublin projects at various stages of design and planning.

