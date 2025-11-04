Father allegedly sent emotionally abusive message to teenage son

A FATHER who allegedly messaged his teenage son on PlayStation telling “don’t be a pussy” saw his case struck out.

The man, who cannot be identified, was in Tallaght District Court, facing a potential breach of a Safety Order.

The court heard from the man and his former partner, the mother of their son, whom he is separated from, in court.

Garda Shane Kenna, Tallaght Garda Station, said he was contacted by the mother after the father contacted the son on February 22, 2025, via a message on PlayStation.

The woman was “in fear” because no contact was to be made with the son due to a Safety Order that was in place.

It is alleged that the father sent an “emotionally abusive message” to his son, who was 15-years-old at the time, saying “don’t be a pussy you’re nearly a man now.”

The son previously blocked his father on social media accounts including Tik Tok and Snapchat.

Following the message, the son told the mother and pictures of the message were sent to gardai.

Taking to the stand, the mother said another Safety Order was added this year and alleged there had been other Facebook messages sent to the son since then, including one that said “I’m your father don’t forget.”

“That’s not how you talk to a 15-year-old child that you are trying get back into your life ‘don’t be a pussy you are nearly 16,” said the mother.

She said her son previously told the father at The Square shopping centre that he didn’t want to see him right now but if he does he will let him know.

Judge Patricia McNamara said that there was no evidence that the original messages on Facebook and PlayStation had been checked, and that there was no evidence how the messages got to gardai other than oral evidence by the injured party.

“But it has to be proven beyond reasonable doubt. I do not believe there is a case to answer. I’m going to strike it out,” said Judge McNamara.

Funded by the Local Courts Reporting Scheme