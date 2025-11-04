Now and Then auditions for Back to the 80s

“Get ready to moonwalk back in time,” beams director Catherine Griffin. The Now And Then Production Company is thrilled to announce auditions for their next spectacular production, ‘Back To The 80’s’.

Auditions will take place on Thursday, November 6, from 7pm in St Mary’s Priory, Tallaght Village, with the show set to hit the stage next April in the Kilnamanagh Family Recreation Centre.

Founded back in 1990 by Patricia Dunne, who is now the honorary president, the group continues to thrive under the same ethos 35 years later.

The Now And Then Production Company has long been a vibrant part of the local arts scene, bringing joy, nostalgia, and incredible performances to the Tallaght community.

The buzz surrounding this year’s show has been enormous, with a significant influx of registrations already pouring in for auditions.

“But don’t worry,” reassures Catherine, “the doors are still open!” Whether you are a seasoned performer or brand new to the stage, there is a place for everyone in Now And Then.

Auditions are for lead roles, but anyone who would like to be part of the chorus or just work behind the scenes is encouraged to “rock up to our next rehearsal” on Monday, November 3, at 8pm in St Maelruian’s Parish Hall to get involved.

Now And Then’s production dream team of director Catherine Griffin, musical director Kenneth Whelan, and choreographer Brigid Kelly are calling on all auditionees to come along with an open mind, plenty of energy, and most importantly, to have fun.

“So dust off your leg warmers, tease that hair, and join The Now And Then Production Company as they take you Back To The 80’s!”