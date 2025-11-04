Cannabis and cocaine worth €690k seized in Clondalkin

Cash along with cannabis and cocaine worth €690,000 seized by gardai. Photo by An Garda Siochana

A MAN was arrested in the Clondalkin area following the seizure cannabis and cocaine valued at €690,000.

As part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of controlled drugs, gardai seized approximately €620,000 cannabis and €70,000 cocaine on Saturday, November 1.

The operation was carried out by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) who searched a private residence in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) North.

This search resulted in the recovery of discovered 31kgs of Cannabis Herb valued at €620,000, and 1 kg of cocaine, valued at €70,000.

The total value of the drugs combined was €690,000 which is subject to analysis.

In addition, €6,605 in cash was also seized.

A man, aged in his 30s was subsequently arrested on Sunday, November 2 in connection with the seizure and is currently being held in a Dublin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act, 1996.

The drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.