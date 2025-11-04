Students participate in annual Tangible World Cup challenge

25 students from Gaelscoil na Giúise in Tallaght joined 130 schools from over 30 countries to compete in the Coding4Mandela Tangible World Cup, reports Aine McEnroe.

The Tangible World Cup is an annual online competition that brings together learners to solve engaging, never-before-seen Tangible Coding challenges.

This unique approach teaches key problem-solving and coding skills using physical grids, tokens, and mobile devices.

The event, sponsored globally by Amazon, marks the official launch of the Amazon Think Big Circle, a global collaboration platform designed to connect and empower Amazon Think Big Spaces worldwide.

Following the launch, the Amazon Think Big Circle will become the central hub for continued collaboration, supporting the co-creation of programmes, peer-to-peer learning, and innovative global events that inspire creativity and build community impact.

The Amazon Think Space in Tallaght opened in 2022, and was the first of its kind to launch in Europe, and was created in collaboration with South Dublin County Council and South Dublin Libraries.

It provides a place beyond the classroom for students to explore and cultivate an interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths and STEM-related careers.

Joanne Reynolds, the Regional Community Engagement Manager at AWS in Ireland said, “We are delighted to have Tallaght’s very own Gaelscoil na Giúise representing Ireland among over 130 schools participating in the Tangible World Cup today globally.”

“This initiative demonstrates what’s possible when we empower young people with the tools, space, and confidence to solve problems together, regardless of their location.”

The event is a chance for learners to connect with peers across the globe, experience the excitement of a live international challenge, and develop skills that will help address both the digital divide and the social divide.

One of the participants from Gaelscoil na Giúise, Ellie Nì Mhaonaigh aged 12 said, “The coding is like a puzzle, and I love working with my friends as a team to solve the different levels. It was also cool to see schools from other countries.”

The Tangible World Cup is supported as a part of Amazon’s global investment in STEM education and community development, ensuring that students everywhere have the opportunity to build skills needed for the future.