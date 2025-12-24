Chocolate biscuit pudding a little break from tradition with this chocolate pud

Ingredients – Pudding

375g biscuits, all digestive

or a mixture of a few types

225g milk chocolate

225g dark chocolate

150g butter

225g golden syrup

100g marshmallows, raisins,

Maltesers or whatever you like

Ingredients – Decoration

Ready-to-roll icing in white (250g), green and red. Icing sugar or cornflour to dust, edible glue, water or clear alcohol (vodka)

Method

Grease the pudding bowl well with butter. (This really helps the pudding come out of the bowl easily when set).

Break half the biscuits into small pieces. Make the other half into fine crumbs using a blender or put them in a sandwich bag and bash with a rolling pin.

Melt the chocolate, butter and golden syrup together.

If you want your pudding to have a nice shiny appearance, spread a little of this mixture around the inside of the pudding bowl.

You can also reserve a little of it to make the top of the pudding smooth (which will be the bottom).

Mix the melted mixture with all the biscuits and your chosen extra ingredient.

Pour the mixture into the greased pudding bowl and push down well with a spoon. Bang the bowl on the counter to ensure there are no holes in the sides of the pudding. If you reserved any of the chocolate/butter/ syrup mix, pour it on the top now.

Put it in the fridge to set overnight. If the pudding will not come out easily, pour some warm water over the outside of the bowl.

Decoration

Dust your work surface with icing sugar or cornflour and roll out the white icing to the desired thickness.

There are two ways to do the white icing – flat or on the bowl.

For the flat method, you can make a template from a piece of card to help. Put the template on top of the icing and cut around it using a roller cutter or sharp knife.

Lay the cut icing on top of your pudding and smooth it down using your hands. Make your holly cake toppers.