Ciaran Carr Christmas Busk Hundreds expected to turn up for annual event

Audiences appear in the hundreds and performers descend upon Clondalkin Village from all over Ireland for the anual Ciaran Carr Christmas Busk. This year will feature guest MC Enya Martin

It’s been a whirlwind of a year,” begins Clondalkin-born singer-songwriter Colm Gavin, who is organising the 12th annual Ciaran Carr Christmas Busk.

Originally organised in 2014 by Colm, the Busk has taken on a life of its own, with audiences appearing in the hundreds and performers descending upon Clondalkin Village from all over Ireland.

The Star Newspaper voted the Busk as one of the ‘Top 10 Things To Do In Ireland At Christmas’. Hot Press Magazine, The Irish Independent, and more have all championed this charitable showcase.

This year will feature guest MC Enya Martin, along with performances from Kiera Dignam, Bridín, CARRON, Colm Gavin, Kylabelle, Ailsha, Cailíní Lua, Daoirí Farrell, Orla Monelle, and so many more.

Colm goes on to remark that he views the Busk as a “ritualistic event, an offering of some kind to those in attendance but to the other world too.”

He elaborates by stating that when you’re there, it is “as though there’s a protective halo around everything, because it’s an offering handed up with deep respect, honesty and empathy.”

Regarding organising the lineup, Colm explains that he picks up the phone around the same time every year and calls a handful of people: “I’m deeply fortunate that, on each occasion, people respond with vigour and enthusiasm.”

He believes that every year, it is the “ultimate musical showcase” in Clondalkin and in Dublin for that matter.

Colm would like to thank his uncle, Brian, and his “very dear friend”, Emmett Myler, for helping him organise this event.

The 12th Annual Ciarán Carr Christmas Busk will take place on December 20 at the Clondalkin Credit Union at 7.30pm.

All proceeds go directly to the Ciarán Carr foundation; visit roundtower for more information.