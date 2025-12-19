Six families are facing eviction from complex
Multiple families are facing no fault evictions at an apartment complex in Tallaght as Christmas nears.
Six families in the Greenhills Court apartment complex located on the Greenhills Road in Tallaght have been served notices of terminations by their landlord Dublin Letting and Management.
AUTHORJames Roulston Mooney
