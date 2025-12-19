Search
Six families are facing eviction from complex
Families outside Greenhills Court this week

James Roulston MooneyDecember 19, 2025 10:49 am

Multiple families are facing no fault evictions at an apartment complex in Tallaght as Christmas nears.

Six families in the Greenhills Court apartment complex located on the Greenhills Road in Tallaght have been served notices of terminations by their landlord Dublin Letting and Management.

