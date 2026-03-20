CityEdge plans to provide 40,000 homes and 25,000 jobs

CityEdge is a new urban quarter between the Naas Road, Ballymount and Parkwest

A draft strategic urban regeneration framework for CityEdge is expected to go on public display in April as plans may provide 40,000 units and 75,000 jobs in South Dublin.

The SURF will provide a statutory basis including detailed guidance to direct the planning of the area over the short to medium term, covering from now until approximately 2042, and the general public will be able to view it from mid-April.

CityEdge is a 700-hectare joint initiative between South Dublin County Council and Dublin City Council to create a new urban quarter – Naas Road, Ballymount, and Park West areas.

Up to 40,000 homes, 80,000 population and 75,000 jobs are set to be created through the 700-hectare project, the largest in Ireland.

Three Priority Development Areas in the project have been identified within the South Dublin County Council boundary; Red Cow and Cherry Orchard, Long Mile and Greenhills.

Each PDA is likely to be developed by 2042, and the three within the South Dublin boundary are estimated to deliver 10,000 units and 8,650 jobs each.

SDCC Senior Planner for Forward Planning and Policy Development Stephen Willoughby noted the intention of PDAs would be to retain existing employment levels and then supplement them.

Urban design layouts and guidance have been prepared for them all and consist of land use mix, residential and employment capacity, indicative locations for community facilities, blue and green infrastructure, public transport links and hubs and townscape strategy.

Local councillors in South Dublin will be briefed on the framework in the first week of April before it goes on public display.

The consultation portal for the SURF will go up in May and will be available to post submissions on for a four-week period.

A feasibility study has been completed for the undergrounding of over head lines in the area as well as a transport modelling report via Systra.

A strategic environmental assessment scoping report has been passed on to environmental authorities.

A draft of the SURF is expected to be publicly viewable in April.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.