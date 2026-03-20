Search
Helping young AJ improve his quality of life
AJ Cullen Slevin

Helping young AJ improve his quality of life

Ellen GoughMarch 20, 2026 12:25 pm

A Tallaght family are organising a bake sale and other fundraisers for their son who suffers from a life-changing and degenerative muscular disease.

AJ Cullen Slevin is four and a half years old and was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at 17 months.

Read More


Local Faces: Stephen Brett

Lucan

IF YOU do something you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.’ Confucius said that. Either him or some equally...

GAA Club ‘lip sync for their lives’ to raise funds for astro

Tallaght

Up to forty members of a Tallaght GAA club are getting ready to ‘lip-sync for their lives’, to raise funds for a...

Information sought on plans for supported living units in Cheeverstown

News

South Dublin County Council have requested further information about a proposed development of almost 100 supported living housing units on the grounds...

Proposals for 98-bed nursing home ‘declared withdrawn’ at Rathcoole

Property

A planning application to restore an 18th-century schoolhouse on Rathcoole’s Main Street as a 98-bed nursing home has been “declared withdrawn” after...

Career Coach wins SFA Best Emerging Award

Business

TALLAGHT-based recruitment company The Career Coach won Best Emerging New Business at the SFA Awards.Headquartered at Work IQ, the group are also...

Uber signs a new deal with drone deliver company Manna

Business

UBER has signed a deal with drone delivery company Manna that will see the US company launch drone deliveries for its Uber...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST