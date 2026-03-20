Helping young AJ improve his quality of life
A Tallaght family are organising a bake sale and other fundraisers for their son who suffers from a life-changing and degenerative muscular disease.
AJ Cullen Slevin is four and a half years old and was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy at 17 months.
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AUTHOREllen Gough
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