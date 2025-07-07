Citywest future focus
AN ONLINE meeting was held on Tuesday between representatives of the Irish government, South Dublin County Council and a number of local councillors, to discuss Citywest Hotel.
The government purchased Citywest Hotel and campus for €148m last month for continued use as asylum accommodation – despite protests by local residents, the vast majority of whom oppose the sale.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
