Responders first on scene in 88 per cent of emergencies
Tallaght Community First Responders were the first on the scene in 88 per cent of emergency calls received in May.
Their monthly report showed Tallaght CFR volunteers responded to 16 emergency calls last month alongside the National Ambulance Service (NAS) and Dublin Fire Brigade.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
